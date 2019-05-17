Northmor, MG fall in baseball sectional finals

By Rob Hamilton

The top-seeded Division III Central District squad from West Jefferson ended Northmor’s season on Thursday, claiming a 10-0 win over the Golden Knights in six innings.

The game was scoreless through two innings, but the Roughriders scored four times in the third and added two runs in each of the next three frames to earn the win.

Northmor was held to one single in the game. Brayden Black suffered the loss, as he, Hunter Mariotti and Mostyn Evans combined to strike out six, walk eight and surrender 11 hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell by an 8-0 score to host Liberty Union in their playoff-opener to end their season.

Liberty Union tallied four runs in the opening inning and never looked back in picking up the decision. Riley Conners was the pitcher of record for MG.

