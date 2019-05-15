Northmor advances in baseball playoffs with win over Elgin

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor got out to a fast start against host Elgin in their first round Division III tournament baseball game and never looked back in winning by a 10-0 margin.

The Golden Knights scored four runs in the first inning and added three more in the second to take a commanding early lead. They would add one score in the sixth and two more in the seventh to put the finishing touches on their win.

Chris Bood pitched a complete game two-hitter, striking out four and walking three, to earn the win. He was backed up by a 12-hit effort by the team’s offense. Wyatt Reeder had a double for Northmor, while Pierce Lower tallied three singles and Hunter Mariotti, Bood and Garrett Corwin all had two singles.

