Cardington baseball advances in Division IV tournament

Cardington broke open what had been a close tournament opener in Division IV baseball with a seven-run sixth inning to top Millersport by a 10-1 margin.

The Pirates scored three times in the second inning, but gave up one in the fourth to only lead by two runs before their big inning essentially clinched the win.

Avery Harper pitched a complete game for the win, only giving up two hits, while striking out eight. He was helped by a 12-hit outburst by the team’s offense. Nico Wade had a triple and single for the Pirates, while Kolton Honeter added a double and single and Nick McAvoy contributed a double. Tucker Thompson and Josh Shook both added a pair of singles.

Highland Scots

Highland fell in a non-league baseball game Monday to host Lakewood by a 6-3 margin.

Ian Taylor started the game and was the pitcher of record, while Clay Matthews and Reese Weissenfluh both saw action in relief. Highland finished with three hits in the contest.

