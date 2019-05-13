Mount Gilead track teams claim KMAC titles on Friday

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead’s track teams both finished on top of the competition Friday in the KMAC track meet.

The boys’ team finished with 179 points, while Northmor was second with 107. East Knox, Highland, Fredericktown, Centerburg, Danville and Cardington followed. In the girls’ competition, MG finished with 157 points, while Centerburg was second with 107. They were followed by Fredericktown, Northmor, Highland, East Knox, Danville and Cardington.

In Friday’s action, MG’s boys won the 1600-meter relay, as Liam Dennis, Nathen Weaver, Connor Page and Brandon Stevens finished in 3:32.03. Page added a pair of wins in individual events. He set a new meet record of 40.36 to claim the 300 hurdles and also won the 110 hurdles in 15.71, while adding a third-place finish in the 100. Stevens claimed first in the 400 with a time of 51.3.

The 800-meter relay team of Aaron Baer, Trevor Ball, Weaver and Stevens finished second; while Dennis was second in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. Weaver also was second in the 400. Placing third for the team were Casey White in the 1600, Brett Shipman in the 800 and Ethan Supplee in the 3200.

Northmor claimed first in one Friday event, as Gavvin Keen won the 800 with a time of 2:03.75.

The 1600-meter relay team of Drew Zoll, Adam Petulla, Kooper Keen and Alec Moore took second place, while Zoll was third in both the 400 and 200. Zoll also teamed with Anthony Petulla, Garrett Barnhart and Adam Petulla to take third in the 800-meter relay.

Highland was paced by a strong performance in the sprints. The quartet of Brock Veley, Chase Carpenter, Landyn Albanese and Jack Weaver set a new meet record in winning the 400-meter relay in 43.96. Veley, Weaver and Carpenter also teamed with Ryan Weissenfluh to take the 800-meter relay in 1:33.14.

Veley added a win in the 100 in 11.13 and also was second in the 200. That race was won by Weaver in 23.52. He also took second in the 100. Landon Remmert finished third in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.

Cardington was paced by Mason White, who claimed second place in the 3200.

For the Mount Gilead girls, Allison Johnson set a pair of meet records Friday. She won the 400 in 58.4 and took the 800 in 2:24.33 to set new marks in both events, while also winning the 100 hurdles in 15.66.

Jessica Brewer also had a big day for the team, as she won the 100 in 13.06 and also took first in the 200 with a time of 27.22. Emily Hanft added a second-place finish in the 1600, while Olivia Millisor took third in the 3200. The 800-meter relay team of Olivia Philpot, Jadyn Shipman, Queen Sanders and Isabela Schroeter ran second, while that same quartet also finished third in the 400-meter relay.

The Northmor girls claimed victory in the 800-meter relay, as Sabrina Kelley, Bailey Wiseman, Natalie Bloom and Frankie Cutrupi finished first in 1:58.13. Rachael Ervin placed third in the 300 hurdles, as did the quartet of Julianna Ditullio, Lexi Wenger, Ervin and Bailey Snyder.

Highland’s Peyton Carpenter finished second in the 200 and took third place in the 100. She also teamed with Makenna Belcher, Whitney Church and Brylinn Tuggle to place second in the 400-meter relay.

Belcher added a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles, while Camberly Schade took third in the 1600.

