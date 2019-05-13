Cardington girls open tournament with win

By Rob Hamilton

In their bid to reach the state championship game for the second straight year, Cardington’s softball team got off to a good start on Friday, defeating visiting Worthington Christian by a 10-0 margin.

Casey Bertke pitched a five-inning three-hitter, striking out seven, walking one and scattering three hits. Offensively, Kierson George had a three-hit day, including a triple. Bertke helped her cause with a double and single, while Hailee Edgell added a double.

On Saturday, Cardington battled back from a 4-0 deficit against visiting Jonathan Alder to send the game into extra innings, but gave up two runs in the eighth to fall by a 6-4 count.

Casey Bertke struck out six and walked two, but surrendered 12 hits in the contest. At the plate, George had two doubles and a single and Dana Bertke finished with a double and two singles. Baylee Adams added a double in the game.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead’s softball team saw its tournament run end in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of host Elgin on Friday.

The Lady Indians scored once in the third inning and that run held up until the bottom of the seventh, when the Comets tallied three scores to claim the win in their final at-bat. Madison Noble suffered the hard-luck loss, giving up seven hits and two walks, while striking out two. McKenzie Bump had a pair of singles to lead the team on offense.

