Sports Calendar

Wednesday, May 15

• Highland at Westerville North, Division II district track and field meet, 3:45 p.m.

• Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor at Watkins Memorial, Division III district track and field meet, 3:45 p.m.

• Cardington or Millersport vs. Ridgedale or Madison Christian at TBA, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

• London or Buckeye Valley at Highland, Division II baseball sectionals, 5 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Liberty Union, Division III baseball sectionals, 5 p.m.

• Northmor or Elgin at West Jefferson, Division III baseball sectionals, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

• Highland at Westerville North, Division II district track and field meet, 10 a.m.

• Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor at Watkins Memorial, Division III district track and field meet, 10 a.m.

Monday, May 20

• Division III baseball district semifinals at TBA, TBA.

• Division IV baseball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21

• Division II baseball district semifinals at TBA, TBA.

• Division III baseball district semifinals at TBA, TBA.

* Note: Dates and times for softball district final games had not been set by deadline, but will be put online when determined.