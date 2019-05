By Rob Hamilton

Highland lost a pitching duel with Heath in a road non-conference game on Thursday.

Both teams finished with four hits and two errors, with Clay Matthews cracking a double for the Scots. Mack Anglin was the hard-luck loser in the game. He struck out eight in six innings of work, but was victimized by poor defense in the fifth inning.

