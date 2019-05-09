Northmor baseball overwhelms Crestline

By Rob Hamilton

Through three innings, visiting Northmor was locked in a pitchers’ duel with Crestline, with the score 0-0. However, they would explode offensively over the next three frames to win by a 16-2 margin over the Bulldogs.

Northmor finished with 10 hits in the game, also taking advantage of six errors committed by their opponents, as well as six Crestline walks. Brayden Black and Garrett Corwin both had doubles in the game for the Golden Knights. Mostyn Evans and Chris Bood tallied two hits each.

Bood also was the winning pitcher. He went the distance, striking out five, walking four and giving up five hits.

