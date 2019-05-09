HOJGA reminder

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association reminds junior golfers to plan now and send in entries for its schedule of 2019 events in June and July.

The HOJGA Golf Camp will be held Thursday, June 6 at Miracle Driving Range, Marion 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The camp is for beginners and youth age 9-18 who wish to brush up on fundamentals of the golf swing, and instruction will be led by Professional Steve Grimes. Rules and etiquette on the golf course will also be discussed. Along with instruction, campers will receive a logo bag tag, towell, booklet handout and lunch. The cost is $17 plus $5 membership. Clubs for Kids are available for juniors needing golf clubs. Deadline for signup is June 1.

The tournament tour begins June 4 at Lincoln Hills, Upper Sandusky; June 10, Golf Club of Bucyrus; June 19, Marysville Golf Club; June 27, Veterans Memorial, Kenton; July 2, Blues Creek, Marysville; July 8, Marion Country Club, and July 15, Valley View, Galion. The Year-End Awards Banquet will be held July 25.

For further information on HOJGA and event entry forms, check website (www.hojga.org) or call 740-389-6207.

Information received from Carol Markey.