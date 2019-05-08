Highland tops Fisher Catholic in Tuesday baseball

By Rob Hamilton

Highland improved to 17-4 on the season Tuesday with a 2-1 win at home over Fisher Catholic. The team got two runs in the third inning and made their lead hold up the rest of the way thanks to quality pitching from Logan Shaffer and Owen Mott. Shaffer picked up the win and Mott earned his third save of the season.

Mack Anglin finished with two hits, including an RBI triple, to lead the team offensively.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was held to two hits by Colonel Crawford in a road game Tuesday, as they fell by a 10-0 margin.

Wyatt Reeder suffered the loss, as he teamed with Hunter Mariotti and Dakota Downard to strike out five, walk four and give up 10 hits.

