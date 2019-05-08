Northmor girls eliminated from tournament; Highland wins regular season game

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor’s tournament run in softball came to an end at Johnstown on Tuesday, as the Golden Knights were held to one hit in suffering a 12-0 loss.

Maddie Hoverland had her team’s only hit and also was the pitcher of record, striking out two, walking two and giving up 14 hits to the Johnnies.

Highland Scots

Big Walnut was able to come back from a 6-2 deficit against Highland to tie the score at eight going into the bottom of the fourth inning on Tuesday, but the Scots got a run in that inning and added three more in the sixth to claim a 12-8 home win.

Lucy Smith struck out one, walked one and gave up eight hits, but was aided by an 11-hit effort by the team that included seven extra-base hits. Savannah Fitzpatrick had a triple and double, while Haven Farson added a pair of doubles. Kaitlyn Carney and Mattie Ruehrmund both had a double and single, while Smith helped her cause with a two-base hit. Liz Jensen contributed a pair of singles.

