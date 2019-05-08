Mount Gilead track teams take first day leads in KMAC track meet

After the first day of the KMAC track meet on Tuesday, Mount Gilead jumped out to leads in both the girls’ and boys’ meet.

Competing at Highland, the Lady Indians tallied 68 points in the field events and 3200-meter relay to lead the second-place Scots, who had 34. Northmor and Fredericktown both had 31 points to tie for third. Danville, Centerburg, East Knox and Cardington followed, respectively.

The MG boys had 60 points after the first day, while East Knox was in second with 49 points. Northmor had 40 for third place and following them were Fredericktown, Centerburg, Highland and Danville in the points standings.

The Mount Gilead girls were paced by three event winners on Tuesday. Kelsey Kennon set a KMAC meet record in the discus with an effort of 115’4”, while Isabela Schroeter won the high jump by clearing 4’10” and Allison Johnson’s height of 9’6” was sufficient to take first in the pole vault. Kennon also was third in the shot put for her team.

Skylar Edwards finished second in the shot put and Olivia Millisor was third in the discus to give MG two more top-three places.

Highland’s Erin Conner paced her team’s effort with a meet record throw of 36’1” in the shot put to win that event. The quartet of Camberly Schade, Jordan Schauer, Miachele White and Jade Disbennett claimed third in the 3200-meter relay. Also placing third was Emma Hinkle in the long jump.

The Northmor girls also claimed victory in an event, as Julianna Ditullio placed first in the long jump with an effort of 15’2’75”.

Cardington finished with one point on the day, as Hazel Jolliff took eighth in the long jump.

In the boys’ meet, Micah Tuggle won two events for Mount Gilead. He placed first in the discus with a throw of 132’9” and followed that up by winning the shot put with an effort of 49’4.25”. The team’s 3200-meter relay also set a KMAC record in winning with a time of 8:16.28. Competing in that race were Liam Dennis, Trevor Ball, Nathen Weaver and Casey White.

Nick McKinney took second in the shot put for the Indians, while Aaron Baer was third in the long jump and Kyle White took third in the pole vault. White was one of three competitors to clear 12’ in that event, tying the meet record.

While not a scoring event, MG’s Bradley Landon won the wheelchair shot put with a throw of 22’7.75”.

Northmor’s Tony Martinez won the pole vault by clearing 12’ and finishing with the fewest misses of the three athletes who reached that meet-record height. Blake Miller finished second in the high jump for the Golden Knights.

For Highland, Caden Holtrey took third place in the shot put.

More meet records were broken in the preliminary running and hurdling events. Morrow County athletes who set records Tuesday were: MG’s Johnson (100 hurdles, 15.21; 400, 61.65); Brock Veley, Highland (100, 11.06) and Dennis, Mount Gilead (300 hurdles, 41.73).

