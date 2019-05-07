Mid Ohio Bullets 11u team wins championship

The Mid Ohio Bullets 11u baseball team completed the May 5-6 weekend going 6-0 and winning the Coaches Against MM Gold Bracket. The team had wins over Triple Crown Royals, Hilliard Colts, Columbus Cobras, Cangelosi Black Sox, Marysville Mitts and Canes Midwest. In addition to winning the tournament, the team also won their 100th game dating back to 8u. The team is comprised of boys from the following school districts: Big Walnut, Delaware Christian, Highland, Northmor, Olentangy and River Valley. In the picture are, back row (l-r): coaches Jon Hatfield, Travis Church and Will Taylor. Middle row: Jayden Collins, Trevor Brubaker, Luke Chilicki, Zach Church and Brady Pavlak. Front row: Cameron Patterson, Brady Taylor, Eli Snyder, Brody Hatfield, Brady Carr and Caden Beck.

The Mid Ohio Bullets 11u baseball team completed the May 5-6 weekend going 6-0 and winning the Coaches Against MM Gold Bracket. The team had wins over Triple Crown Royals, Hilliard Colts, Columbus Cobras, Cangelosi Black Sox, Marysville Mitts and Canes Midwest. In addition to winning the tournament, the team also won their 100th game dating back to 8u. The team is comprised of boys from the following school districts: Big Walnut, Delaware Christian, Highland, Northmor, Olentangy and River Valley. In the picture are, back row (l-r): coaches Jon Hatfield, Travis Church and Will Taylor. Middle row: Jayden Collins, Trevor Brubaker, Luke Chilicki, Zach Church and Brady Pavlak. Front row: Cameron Patterson, Brady Taylor, Eli Snyder, Brody Hatfield, Brady Carr and Caden Beck. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_2019-11u-Coaches-Against-MM-Tournament-Gold-Bracket-Champions.jpg The Mid Ohio Bullets 11u baseball team completed the May 5-6 weekend going 6-0 and winning the Coaches Against MM Gold Bracket. The team had wins over Triple Crown Royals, Hilliard Colts, Columbus Cobras, Cangelosi Black Sox, Marysville Mitts and Canes Midwest. In addition to winning the tournament, the team also won their 100th game dating back to 8u. The team is comprised of boys from the following school districts: Big Walnut, Delaware Christian, Highland, Northmor, Olentangy and River Valley. In the picture are, back row (l-r): coaches Jon Hatfield, Travis Church and Will Taylor. Middle row: Jayden Collins, Trevor Brubaker, Luke Chilicki, Zach Church and Brady Pavlak. Front row: Cameron Patterson, Brady Taylor, Eli Snyder, Brody Hatfield, Brady Carr and Caden Beck. Courtesy Photo