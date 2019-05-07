Highland girls pick up win against Northmor

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland defeated the Northmor softball team by an 11-1 count on Monday, rallying from a 1-0 deficit after three frames with a seven-run fourth.

The Lady Scots tallied 14 hits in the game. Mattie Ruehrmund had a home run and double, while Haven Farson also tallied a homer. Both Morgan Wilhelm and Gena West contributed a pair of doubles. Brooklyn Geiger added three singles, while Savannah Fitzpatrick and Lucy Smith had two each. On the mound, Smith went the distance, striking out three and scattering six hits.

Maddie Hoverland, who took the loss, and Megan Adkins combined to strike out one and walk three in the game. Michalea Zeger had a home run for the Golden Knights, while Lily Tate added a double.

Cardington Pirates

Olentangy Liberty scored one run in the second inning and made it hold up for the duration in topping Cardington 1-0 on Monday.

Cardington was held to two hits in the game, a pair of singles by Dana Bertke. Casey Bertke suffered the hard-luck loss, giving up seven hits and a walk, while striking out three.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS