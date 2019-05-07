Highland earns share of KMAC baseball crown

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland baseball team finished with a share of the KMAC title along with Fredericktown after defeating Northmor by a 7-3 margin on Monday.

Tate Tobin struck out six and only gave up three hits in nearly going the distance for the win. Jack Weaver got the final out to clinch the game. Offensively, Mack Anglin had a home run and double, while Tate Tobin had a double and two singles. Clay Matthews tallied a double and single.

Brayden Black suffered the loss for Northmor, as he, Chris Bood and Hunter Mariotti combined to strike out four and walk the same number. Wyatt Reeder smacked a double to lead the team at the plate.

