MG track teams take titles at own invitational Saturday

Mount Gilead picked up both team titles on Saturday when they hosted the Mount Gilead Invitational.

The girls took first place with 138 points, while the boys scored 183 to win their meet. In the boys’ meet, Northmor finished second with 141 and Cardington tied for 11th with eight. The Lady Knights placed fifth with 71 points, while Cardington didn’t score.

Allison Johnson was a perfect four-for-four in winning events for Mount Gilead on the day. Her time of 14.92 was good for first in the 110 hurdles. She won the 400 with a time of 59.34 and claimed the 800 in 2:17.13. In the pole vault, she cleared 9’ to add a win in that event.

Jessica Brewer also had a big day for the team. She won the 100 in 12.44 and the 200 in 27.10. She also teamed with Olivia Philpot, Queen Sanders and Isabela Schroeter to take the 400-meter relay in 54.33. Also winning an event for MG was Skylar Edwards, who finished the shot put with an effort of 36’4.5”.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Samantha Sullivan, Adriana Tinch, Jadyn Shipman and Alexis McCoy placed second. Kelsey Kennon was second in the discus and took third in the shot put, while Isabela Schroeter was second in the high jump. Also earning a top-three finish for MG was McCoy, who tied for second place in the pole vault.

The Mount Gilead boys claimed first place in a pair of relays. Ethan Supplee, Seamus Walsh, Nathen Weaver and Brett Shipman took the 3200-meter relay in 8:27.75. Also, the 1600-meter team of Liam Dennis, Weaver, Trevor Ball and Brandon Stevens placed first in 3:35.53. Ball also won the 800 in 2:09.19.

Connor Page won the 110 hurdles in 15.12 and also was second in the 300 hurdles. Dennis, on the other hand, won the 300 hurdles in 41.10, while running second in the 110 hurdles. Casey White claimed first in the 3200 in 9:53.5 and was second in the 1600.

Mount Gilead also won three field events, as Kyle White took first in the pole vault with an effort of 11’, Micah Tuggle won the shot put with a throw of 50’9” and Nick McKinney’s effort of 127’10” was also good for a victory.

Stevens took second in the 400 and also teamed with Aaron Baer, Ball and Weaver to take second in the 800-meter relay. Dennis and Page teamed with Gabe Wallis and Colton Cronenwett to place second in the shuttle hurdles.

Supplee claimed third in the 3200, as did Aiden Honzo in the high jump and Tuggle in the discus.

The Northmor boys earned first-place finishes in four events. Drew Zoll, Adam Petulla, Garrett Barnhart and Trent Reece won the 800-meter relay in 1:35.63. Anthony Petulla, Gavin Miller, Adam Petulla and Tony Martinez finished first in the shuttle hurdles in 64.14.

Blake Miller took first in the high jump by clearing 5’10” and P.J. Lower’s effort of 19’8” was good for first in the long jump. Zoll added a second place finish in the 200, was third in the 400 and teamed with Adam Petulla, Reece and Alex Moore to take third in the 1600-meter relay.

Adam Petulla also was second in the high jump, while Reece took third in the long jump. Gavvin Keen, Kooper Keen, Ryan Bentley and Mostyn Evans finished second in the 3200-meter relay; while Anthony Petulla, Martinez, Barnhart and Lower ran second in the 400-meter relay. Aaron Berg added a third-place finish in the pole vault.

Northmor’s girls picked up a win in the shuttle hurdles, as Rachael Ervin, Lexi Wenger, Reagan Swihart and Natalie Bloom finished in 74.4. Ervin added a second-place finish in the pole vault, as did Juliana Ditullio in the long jump.

For the Cardington boys, Mason White tallied their best finish, as he took fourth place in the 3200.

Mount Gilead’s Jessica Brewer won two individual events and also was part of a first-place relay as both Indian track teams won their meets at Saturday’s Mount Gilead Invitational. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_jessicabrewer.jpg Mount Gilead’s Jessica Brewer won two individual events and also was part of a first-place relay as both Indian track teams won their meets at Saturday’s Mount Gilead Invitational. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Trent Reece of Northmor (middle) fights for position in the prelims of the 100-meter dash on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_trentreece.jpg Trent Reece of Northmor (middle) fights for position in the prelims of the 100-meter dash on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Cardington’s Eric Hamilton runs in the 100-meter prelims. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_erichamilton.jpg Cardington’s Eric Hamilton runs in the 100-meter prelims. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

