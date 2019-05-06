Cardington boys top MG on Thursday, split Saturday doubleheader

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington tallied 18 runs over the first two innings against Mount Gilead on Thursday and never looked back in winning by a 20-7 margin.

While the Pirates were held to nine hits in the game, they got on base 12 times via walk. Of those hits, Danny Vaught had a double and single and Quinton Chalfant finished with a double. Trey Brininger earned the win. He, Nate Hickman and Vaught combined to strike out two and walk seven.

Four Indian pitchers combined to walk 12, strike out four and give up nine hits. Damien Meyer had two hits for MG, including a double. Also hitting a double was Brady Seitz.

On Saturday, the Pirates split a doubleheader with Utica. In winning the first game by a 6-3 margin, they got two singles by Danny Vaught. On the mound, Kolton Honeter went the distance, giving up four hits while striking out two and walking the same number.

The team struggled in the second game, though, falling by a 24-5 margin thanks to committing five errors and walking 15 batters.

Four Pirate pitchers combined to give up nine hits in the contest with no strikeouts. Offensively, Nick McAvoy cracked a double.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS