Highland baseball tops Northmor Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland tallied four runs in the second inning against visiting Northmor and never looked back in picking up a 7-0 Wednesday win over the Golden Knights.

Mack Anglin pitched a complete game for the win, striking out 15 batters in throwing a four-hitter. Tate Tobin also had a big game, as he hit a three-run home run in that second inning and also tallied a triple. Zach Wetzel, Jarin Vasquez and Liam Garrett all had doubles for the team, while Anglin and Reese Weissenfluh contributed two singles each.

Chris Bood suffered the loss for Northmor, as he, Hunter Mariotti and Mostyn Evans all saw action on the mound in the game.

Cardington Pirates

On Wednesday, Cardington rode a strong pitching performance by Nico Wade to a 5-2 win at Danville.

Wade went the full seven innings, striking out 14, walking one and giving up three hits. Offensively, Tucker Thompson had a double and single and Avery Harper added a double. Also, Quinton Chalfant finished with a pair of hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS