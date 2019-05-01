Cardington celebrating 1979 state champ baseball team

It was 40 years ago that the Cardington-Lincoln High School baseball team brought home the state championship to the cheers of the entire community.

That win will be celebrated once again when an open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 on the high school ball field . Light refreshments and displays of stories and other small memorabilia will be on view under a large tent. This open house is open to the public and all team members, families and fans are welcome!

Information received from Evelyn Long.