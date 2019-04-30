County softball match-ups won by Cardington, Highland

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington earned the outright KMAC softball championship on Monday with an 18-4 win over Mount Gilead.

In the road contest, the Pirates tallied 16 hits, including 10 that went for extra bases. Kierson George tallied a home run, double and single; while Riley Burchett had a home run and double. Both Casey Bertke and Paige Clinger added a home run and single. Dana Bertke finished with a triple and double, Hailee Edgell added a double and single and Baylee Adams tallied a double. Also, Taiylor Hubley finished with a pair of singles.

On the mound, Casey Bertke pitched a complete game, striking out nine, walking three and giving up five hits.

McKenzie Bump had two of those MG hits — a double and single. Nora Kelty also hit a double for the Indians. Madison Noble handled the pitching duties, striking out five, but walking 10.

Highland Scots

Highland rallied for a 7-4 win over visiting Northmor Monday thanks to a five-run fifth inning that turned a two-run deficit to a three-run win.

Both Savannah Fitzpatrick and Mattie Ruehrmund tallied a triple and double for the Scots. Liz Jensen had a double and single, while Morgan Wilhelm added a double. Lucy Smith finished with seven strikeouts and two walks, while giving up eight hits.

Northmor’s Megan Adkins smacked a home run and added a single, while Lily Tate added three singles and Maddie Hoverland contributed two. Hoverland also was the pitcher. walking two and giving up nine hits.

