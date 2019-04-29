Cardington’s Steck signs to play football for Wilmington

Cardington senior Deven Steck announced that he’d be attending and playing football for Wilmington College on Thursday, when he signed his letter of intent at the high school.

“It’s homey,” Steck said about what appealed to him about the Ohio college. “It’s a small school and I didn’t want to go to a big school. It had the agricultural major I wanted, so I’m excited about that and there are good people there.”

Steck, who will major in animal science, is expecting to play on the defensive line, but noted that could change between now and the start of the upcoming season.

“I’ll probably play defense,” he said. “It’s not 100 percent, but it’s more likely. That’s my preference and I’ve been talking to their defensive coach more, but it could change.”

Steck previously was looking at both Capital and Ohio Northern before choosing Wilmington as his destination for after high school.

“I’m not sure to be honest — I don’t know what to expect,” he said when asked what he thought the transition from high school to college would be like. “I’m excited, I know that.”

If there is one thing he isn’t excited about, it’ll be leaving his Cardington friends to attend Wilmington.

“The people,” is what he said he’d miss. “My high school friends. I’ll miss them a lot.”

He noted that he’ll also miss his former coaches, whom he gave credit to for helping him make it this far.

“My coaches helped me grow,” he said. “They inspired me to get better on the field and in the weight room and be a better person.”

Cardington senior football player Deven Steck signs to play football for Wilmington College. In the picture are (l-r): step-father Jeremy Clark, mother Rachel Clark, Steck and father Mark Steck. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/04/web1_specksigning.jpg Cardington senior football player Deven Steck signs to play football for Wilmington College. In the picture are (l-r): step-father Jeremy Clark, mother Rachel Clark, Steck and father Mark Steck. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

