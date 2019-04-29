Sports Calendar

Wednesday, May 1
• Northmor at Colonel Crawford, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Ridgemont at Cardington, baseball, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, May 2
• Mount Gilead at Crestline, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, May 3
• Highland at Mount Vernon Spectrackular, 4:30 p.m.
• Highland at Clear Fork, baseball, 5 p.m.
• Lancaster at Cardington, softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Loudonville at Highland, softball, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, May 4
• Cardington and Northmor at Mount Gilead Inv., track and field, 10 a.m.
• Utica at Cardington, baseball, 11 a.m.
Monday, May 6
• Highland at Lexington, baseball, 5 p.m.
• Northmor at Mansfield Christian, baseball and softball, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 7
• KMAC track meet at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
• Northmor at Johnstown, Division III softball sectionals, 5 p.m.
• Fisher Catholic at Highland, baseball, 5:15 p.m.