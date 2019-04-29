Highland BB wins two Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

In non-league action on Saturday, Highland swept Licking Heights in a pair of contests.

They opened their day with a 17-3 win. Jack Weaver, who earned the win, Ian Taylor and Owen Mott handled pitching dues in the game, scattering eight hits.

Offensively, the Scots had 13 hits, with Zach Wetzel finishing with two doubles and a single. Tate Tobin had a double and single, while Mack Anglin, Randy Cain, Reese Weissenfluh and Jarin Vasquez all had one double each. Clay Matthews and Rider Minnick both had a pair of singles.

Highland finished the second game with a five-run seventh inning to come from behind and win by a 9-6 margin.

Anglin hit a three-run home run in the first inning for the Scots. Wetzel tallied three hits in the game, while both Matthews and Tobin had two each.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor played a pair of games on Saturday, opening with a 7-0 loss against Grandview Heights.

Hunter Mariotti and Mostyn Evans combined to only give up seven hits in the game, but also walked nine, while striking out five. The team was held to four singles offensively.

In their second game, they were edged 4-3 by Whetstone, as they couldn’t come back all the way from a 4-1 deficit after three innings.

Both Wyatt Reeder and Garrett Corwin had two singles apiece for the Golden Knights. Reeder suffered the loss on the mound, as he and Brayden Black combined to strike out five, walk 10 and give up four hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington was held to three singles on Saturday in an 8-0 loss at Northridge.

Kolton Honeter, who suffered the loss, and Nico Wade combined to strike out one, walk four and give up seven hits in the contest.

