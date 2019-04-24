MG summer swim team sign-ups on May 4

Sign-ups for the 2019 Mount Gilead summer swim team will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at the MG Village Offices, 97 W. High Street.

This is a competitive team for ages 6-18 and is open to any interested athletes. Beginners are welcome, but will be expected to pass a swim test after the first week for safety reasons. The swim season runs from May 28 to July 13 and meets are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the host team pools in the ASAC swim league.

Team fees are $35 and a pool pass is also required. Passes will be available the day of sign-ups, but may be purchased at a later date. Contact Dina Snow at 419-560-4884 or snows@redbird.net with questions.

Information received from Dina Snow.