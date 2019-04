Mount Gilead graduate Darcy Picker was honored at Ohio Wesleyan University’s 15th annual Dale J. Bruce Scholar-Athlete Awards Dinner on April 18.

The celebration recognized Battling Bishop athletes from Ohio Wesleyan’s 25 varsity sports for their academic and athletic successes during the 2018-19 school year. Picker, who competed on the Battling Bishop women’s cross country and track and field teams, earned the Top 50 Academic Award.

Information received from Ohio Wesleyan University.