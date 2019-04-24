Highland and Mount Gilead tally baseball wins Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

With a 7-6 win at East Knox on Tuesday, the Highland baseball team made it a two-way tie for the league lead with Fredericktown. The Scots jumped out to a 6-0 lead and then held off a late Bulldog comeback to earn the win.

Clay Matthews finished with two hits for Highland, while Mack Anglin tallied a home run and both Tate Tobin and Liam Garrett smacked doubles. On the mound, Tobin earned the win, with Owen Mott coming in for the save.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead made it two in a row over Danville on Tuesday, as they topped the Blue Devils by a 12-2 margin.

The team finished with nine hits, including a double by Carson VanHoose and a pair of singles by Paul Butterman, Mitchell Bell and Brady Seitz; while also taking advantage of six walks and six errors charged to their opponents.

Riley Conners earned the win. He and Owen Blanton combined to strike out four, walk two and surrender eight hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Centerburg topped Northmor by a 6-3 score on Tuesday to win their second straight against the Golden Knights. Both teams recorded six hits, but Northmor was hurt by a four-error day.

Ryland Thomas cracked a home run to lead the team on offense. Chris Bood suffered the loss in the game, as he and Wyatt Reeder finished with three strikeouts and five walks.

