Cardington, Highland and Northmor all pick up Tuesday softball wins

On Tuesday, Cardington tallied 18 hits and as many runs in dominating Fredericktown by an 18-5 count.

Baylee Adams had a two-homer game for the Pirates, while Casey Bertke had two doubles and a single and Paige Clinger tallied a double and single. Kierson George finished with four singles, while Chelsey Miller had three and both Dana Bertke and Hailee Edgell finished with two.

Casey Bertke pitched the first three innings to earn the win. She and Ashlee Tharp combined to give up eight hits and tally four strikeouts.

Highland Scots

Highland put up eight runs in the first two innings in their Tuesday rematch with East Knox and never looked back in taking a 12-2 decision.

Madison Peoples scattered seven hits over six innings, recording three strikeouts. Peoples, as well as Kaitlyn Carney and Morgan Wilhelm had multiple hits in the game. Wilhelm had a three-run home run as one of her hits, while Carney added a two-run blast.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor rallied to top Centerburg on Tuesday by a 7-5 margin.

The Golden Knights led 4-1 after the first inning, but their opponents came back to tie things at five going into the bottom of the sixth. However, Northmor picked up two in their half of that inning and made that lead hold through the seventh.

Lily Tate had a home run and single for Northmor, while Megan Adkins added a double. Maddie Hoverland finished with two singles and also earned the win on the mound, striking out one, walking three and giving up six hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead struggled at home against Danville on Tuesday, being held to three hits in a 17-2 loss.

Indie Jones had a triple for the team, while McKenzie Bump contributed a double. Molly Murphy and Madison Noble handled pitching duties, giving up 16 hits and three walks, while striking out two.

