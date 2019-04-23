Cardington, Highland top Knox County KMAC rivals Monday

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington’s softball team scored five runs in the top of the first inning against Fredericktown and didn’t look back in claiming a 13-3 win Monday.

Hailee Edgell finished with four hits in the game, including a double. Baylee Adams added a home run and double, while Kierson George added a triple and single. Liz Horton contributed two doubles and Casey Bertke finished with a double and single.

On the mound, Casey Bertke pitched a complete game. She struck out five, walked two and gave up eight hits.

Highland Scots

Highland’s Lucy Smith pitched a shutout at home against East Knox, as the Scots won by a 3-0 margin Monday.

Smith scattered six hits, while striking out three and walking one, to earn the win. Offensively, Haven Farson contributed a double and single, while both Savannah Fitzpatrick and Liz Jensen added doubles.

Mount Gilead Indians

Two runs by Danville in the home half of the sixth inning boosted them past visiting Mount Gilead on Monday by a 3-2 margin.

MG, who scored once in the first and third innings to take the lead, got a triple and two singles from McKenzie Bump. Madison Noble added two hits, while Indie Jones finished with a double. Noble suffered the loss in relief of Molly Murphy. The duo combined to strike out two, walk five and give up five hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Centerburg rode a 10-run fifth inning to a come-from-behind 15-14 win over visiting Northmor in a high-scoring contest.

The Golden Knights had scored five times in both the fourth and fifth innings to lead 11-4 going into the bottom of the fifth. After that 10-run inning, the locals tied it at 14 with three in the sixth, but the Trojans would score the winning run in the bottom of that inning.

Northmor tallied 14 hits in the game, with Lily Tate getting a home run and two singles and Michalea Zeger adding a home run and single. Aly Blunk had three singles and both Morgan Wiseman and Rosie Sklenicka contributed two. Rylee Hollingsworth and Megan Adkins handled pitching duties, combining for three strikeouts, six walks and 14 surrendered hits.

