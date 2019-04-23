Highland boys move into three-way tie for KMAC lead

By Rob Hamilton

Highland moved into a three-way tie for first place in the KMAC along with East Knox and Fredericktown at 9-2 in league play on Monday when the Scots topped visiting EK by a 5-0 score.

Mack Anglin pitched six shutout innings to earn the win, striking out 11 batters. Jack Weaver pitched the final frame to close out the game. On offense, the team tallied eight hits and took advantage of four Bulldog errors. Tate Tobin had a double and two singles, while Clay Schindley added a two-hit game.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead picked up a league win at Danville on Monday by a 4-3 margin in eight innings. While Danville was able to take it to extras thanks to a game-tying run in the sixth inning, MG was able to go ahead for good with a score in the top of the eighth.

Carson VanHoose had three hits in the game, including a double. Riley Conners also hit a double for the team. Jacob Lodge pitched a complete game to earn the win. He struck out eight batters in the game, while walking one and scattering 11 hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor battled back from a 3-1 deficit after the opening inning to take Centerburg into extra innings on Monday. However, after taking 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth, they would surrender a pair of runs in the bottom of that inning to suffer a 5-4 road loss.

Chris Bood tallied three singles for the Golden Knights, while Dakota Downard, Hunter Mariotti and Pierce Lower all connected for one double each. Mostyn Evans suffered the loss in relief of Brayden Black. The duo combined to strike out six, walk four and give up eight hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington rallied in the late innings of their road game against Fredericktown on Monday, but could not overcome a five-run deficit in dropping the contest by a 5-3 margin.

Kolton Honeter was the hard-luck loser, as only one of the five runs he gave up in four innings was earned. He and Trey Brininger combined to strike out four, walk two and give up five hits. Avery Harper finished with a double and single, while Honeter connected for two singles.

