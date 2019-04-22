Northmor gets second BB win over MG

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor scored three runs in both the second and third innings to defeat Mount Gilead by a 6-2 margin Thursday.

The Golden Knights finished with 10 hits in the game. Brayden Black tallied a double and single, while both Ryland Thomas and Hunter Mariotti connected for doubles. Wyatt Reeder and Pierce Lower both finished with two-hit games. On the mound, Chris Bood went the distance, striking out five, walking two and giving up six hits.

For MG, Riley Conners connected for a pair of doubles. Carson VanHoose and Owen Blanton shared pitching duties, combining for four strikeouts and four walks.

Highland Scots

On Thursday, Highland split a double-header against Bloom-Carroll.

They scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the opener by a 10-9 margin in a back-and-forth game. The Scots finished with 12 hits in the contest. Jarin Vasquez tallied a double and single, while Rider Minnick added another double. Clay Schindley, Zach Wetzel and Tate Tobin also had multi-hit games.

Jack Weaver got the start, with Owen Mott, Schindley and Zach Pinkerton also pitching. Pinkerton finished the seventh inning and wound up getting the win.

The team couldn’t make it two in a row over the Bulldogs, though, as they fell 9-3 in the second game. Tobin had two doubles and a single to lead the team’s offense, while Clay Matthews added a pair of hits. Reese Weissenfluh suffered the loss on the mound.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington overwhelmed visiting Ridgemont on Thursday in claiming a 12-1 win in a non-league game.

The team finished with 10 hits. Avery Harper, Nico Wade and Tucker Thompson all had a double and single, while Kolton Honeter added a double and Danny Vaught finished with two hits. Trey Brininger was the winning pitcher. He and Honeter combined to strike out four, walk two and give up three hits.

