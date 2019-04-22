Northmor, Cardington pick up Thursday wins in softball

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor picked up another win over Mount Gilead on Thursday, scoring five in the sixth inning to erase a 6-2 deficit and finish on top by a 7-6 margin.

Megan Adkins pitched five innings of no-hit ball to earn the win in relief. She and Rylee Hollingsworth combined to strike out six and walk one. The team scored its seven runs on four hits, six walks and five MG errors. Aly Blunk had a double for the Golden Knights.

Mount Gilead tallied eight hits – all in the first two frames. McKenzie Bump had a pair of home runs, while Emarah Miller added a double.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington put up an offensive onslaught against visiting Pleasant Thursday, scoring nine in the fourth inning to help turn what had been a 4-3 lead into a 17-5 win over the Spartans.

The team pounded out 15 hits, including three home runs. Kierson George smacked a grand slam and also had a double in the game. Dana Bertke had a four-hit game that included a home run and double, while Casey Bertke had a home run and single and Liz Horton hit a double. Both Chelsey Miller and Tailyor Linkous added two-hit games.

Ashlee Tharp earned the win on the mound, with Casey Bertke pitching the final inning in relief. The duo combined to walk three and give up nine hits.

