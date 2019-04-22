MG track runs at Grandview Heights

Mount Gilead claimed a pair of second place finishes Thursday at the Grandview Heights Invitational.

In the six-team meet, which was won by both the Grandview boys and girls, the MG boys had 144.5 points and the girls tallied 110.

Brandon Stevens was a double-winner for Mount Gilead, as he claimed the 200 in 23.46 and won the 400 in 50.9. Connor Page took the 300 hurdles in 40.96 and was second in the 100. Kyle White was first in the pole vault, clearing 11’6” and also took third in the 3200. Micah Tuggle’s throw of 46’5” won the shot put and he was third in the discus. Also winning an event was Casey White, who placed first in the 3200 with a time of 9:54.18.

Nick McKinney finished second in the discus for MG, while Liam Dennis was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles. Also, the team’s 3200 relay finished second. Ethan Supplee was third in both the 1600 and high jump and Wyatt Harriman finished third in the pole vault.

Allison Johnson was a triple winner for the Indians. She took the 100 hurdles in 15.65, the 300 hurdles in 45.43 and claimed the pole vault by clearing 10’. Jessica Brewer added a pair of wins, taking the 100 in 13.21 and the 200 in 26.96.

Skylar Edwards placed second in the shot put, Kelsey Kennon claimed second in the discus, Isabela Schroeter was second in the high jump and Alexis McCoy took second in the pole vault. The team also finished third in the 3200-meter relay.

Earlier this year, Kennon broke a pair of Mount Gilead records in the throwing events.

On April 9, she had a throw of 125’3.5” to break the 30-year-old record of 121’11” set by Tina McFarland. One week later, she threw the shot put 37’4”, to break Jessie Baldridge’s record of 36’9” that was set in 2012.

