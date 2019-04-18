MG girls upended by Centerburg

By Rob Hamilton

Centerburg jumped out to an early 7-1 lead against host Mount Gilead Wednesday and were able to hold on for a 12-6 decision.

McKenzie Bump had a four-hit day for the Indians, including a home run and double. Lacie Baldwin added a home run to the team’s offensive output. Madison Noble handled pitching duties, striking out one, while giving up 15 hits and two walks.

