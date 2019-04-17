Cardington, Northmor take Tuesday softball games

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington rode a fast start to a 12-3 win over host Highland Tuesday.

The Pirates picked up eight runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in earning the win. Cardington bashed three more home runs in the contest, with Paige Clinger hitting a home run and single and both Baylee Adams and Casey Bertke adding blasts. Dana Berkte contributed a double. Casey Bertke also took the win, as she struck out two walked two and scattered six hits.

For Highland, Savannah Fitzpatrick led the team offensively with a double and single. Lucy Smith handled pitching duties, striking out five, walking five and surrendering nine hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Trailing 3-1 after three innings of play, the Northmor softball team scored one run in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a lead they would not surrendering in edging Mount Gilead by a 5-4 count.

Rylee Hollingsworth picked up the win while striking out four and giving up seven hits, while Megan Adkins got the final out for the save. Northmor tallied four hits in the game, including three-run homer by Lily Tate and a double and single by Adkins.

For Mount Gilead, both Hailey Dean and Indie Jones had solo home runs, Morgan Beck cracked a double and McKenzie Bump finished with a pair of hits. Madison Noble struck out three and walked three, while giving up four hits.

