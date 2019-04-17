Highland boys top Cardington Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

Highland tallied five runs in the third inning on their way to claiming a 10-0 win over Cardington Tuesday.

Mack Anglin pitched three innings of one-hit ball to earn the win, while Logan Shaffer only gave up one hit in his two innings of work. The two combined for nine strikeouts Reese Weissenfluh and Jarin Vasquez both had two-hit days for the Scots and Tate Tobin and Liam Garrett both connected for doubles.

Nico Wade was the pitcher of record for Cardington. He and Logan Doubikin finished with four strikeouts, four walks and gave up 10 hits. Danny Vaught hit a double for the Pirates.

