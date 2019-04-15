Cardington boys claim two from Bucyrus

By Rob Hamilton

In the first game of their Saturday doubleheader, Cardington defeated Bucyrus by a 14-0 margin.

Avery Harper pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out four. Offensively, Kolton Honeter tallied two doubles and a single, while Harper and Nico Wade both had a double and single. Nick McAvoy added a double and Danny Vaught had a two-single day.

In the second game, Cardington scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth and held the Redmen scoreless in the seventh to earn a come-from-behind 12-11 decision.

Harper tallied a double and two singles for the team, while Wade, Trey Brininger, Honeter and McAvoy all had a double and single. Nate Hickman earned the win in relief of Brininger and Honeter. The trio gave up 10 hits and six walks, while striking out six in the game.

Northmor Knights

East Knox scored early and often in their Friday rematch with Northmor, claiming a 12-1 decision.

Northmor was held to three singles in the game. On the mound, Wyatt Reeder and Chris Bood combined to give up 15 hits and three walks, while striking out one. Reeder took the loss in a game where the Golden Knight defense committed seven errors.

Highland Scots

Highland lost another close one to Fredericktown Friday, as the Freddies won 6-5 in eight innings.

A three-run second inning helped the Scots take a 4-2 lead into the sixth inning; however, with two outs and two on, Highland committed a pair of errors on a routine ground ball to allow the Freddies to lead by a 5-4 margin. The Scots scored in the seventh to tie the game, but Fredericktown got a run in the bottom of the eighth to claim the win.

Tate Tobin pitched all eight innings, striking out nine and allowing five hits and only two earned runs. Both Mack Anglin and Jarin Vasquez smacked doubles in the game.

