MG girls win two Saturday

Mount Gilead trailed 9-4 after six innings in a Saturday game with Madison Plains on Saturday, but scored 18 in the seventh to wind up on top by a 22-9 count.

The team got four hits, including a triple, from McKenzie Bump. Morgan Beck added a double and two singles, while Madison Noble contributed a double and single and Nora Kelty had a double. Molly Murphy earned the win in relief of Noble. The two pitchers gave up 10 hits and five walks, while striking out six.

The team then defeated Eastmoor Academy by a 12-3 margin that day.

Kieli Griffith had a triple and single for MG, while Beck added a double and single. Hailey Dean tallied three singles and Bump finished with two. Murphy and winning pitcher Noble combined to strike out four and walk five, while scattering six hits.

Highland Scots

Highland was edged by Utica in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader by an 8-6 margin, as a seventh-inning comeback fell two runs short.

Kaitlyn Carney had four hits for the Scots, including a home run. Savannah Fitzpatrick also hit one out of the park for the team. Haven Farson had a double and single, while Liz Jensen added a double. Brooklyn Geiger had three singles and Joselyn Stuckman had two.

Madison Peoples and Lucy Smith combined to give up nine hits, while striking out three. Peoples was the pitcher of record.

Utica then used a five-run third inning and a six-run fourth to pull away from the Scots to win 17-8 in the second game.

Carney finished with a home run and double for Highland, while Fitzpatrick had a pair of doubles and Jensen added a double and single. Smith and Peoples gave up 21 hits in the game, while striking out one.

Northmor Knights

Northmor dropped a 7-1 decision to host East Knox on Thursday. Aly Blunk and Megan Adkins both had a pair of singles for the Golden Knights. Rylee Hollingsworth, who took the loss, and Adkins combined to give up 12 hits and three walks, while striking out two.

In their Friday rematch, Northmor led 8-2 after two innings, but gave up six in the fourth and watched the Bulldogs go on to win by a 14-12 margin.

Northmor got 13 hits in the game, with Lily Tate contributed two home runs and two singles. Adkins had a double and single, while Blunk finished with a double. Maddie Hoverland and Rosie Sklenicka both contributed a pair of singles.

Adkins suffered the loss, as she and Hollingsworth gave up 18 hits and two walks, while striking out three.

Northmor split a pair of games with South Central on Saturday.

They dropped the first by a 4-3 count in extra innings, as SC broke a tie with a run in the bottom of the eighth. The team finished with three hits — a home run by Tate and doubles by Blunk and Morgan Wiseman. Adkins and Hollingsworth totaled four strikeouts and five walks while giving up seven hits.

The Golden Knights bounced back in the second game to win by a 12-1 margin. Hollingsworth pitched a four-hitter, striking out three, to earn the win. Adkins had a home run and double to lead the Northmor offense, while Sklenicka had a double and single and Joycianne Cooper finished with a pair of hits.

