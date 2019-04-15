MG track teams run well at Mehock

Mount Gilead’s track teams placed highly at the prestigious Mansfield Mehock Relays on Saturday, with the boys’ team finishing third and the girls taking seventh out of a total of 22 scoring teams.

Trevor Ball, Casey White, Connor Page and Liam Dennis finished first in the 1600-meter relay for the boys in 3:37.72. Page also won the 300 hurdles in 41.16. Casey White was second in the 1600 and Micah Tuggle took third in the shot put to also claim top-three places for MG.

For the girls, Allison Johnson was a double winner, as she took first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.41 and also won the pole vault with an effort of 10’3”. Johnson also finished third in the 100 hurdles. Also earning a third-place finish was Jessica Brewer in the 100.

Loudonville Inv.

Northmor’s boys placed second out of 16 scoring teams in Saturday’s Loudonville Invitational.

The Knight boys claimed one event win on their way to their runner-up finish, as Drew Zoll placed first in the 400 with a time of 52.65. Zoll teamed with Anthony Petulla, Garrett Barnhart and Trent Reece to take second in the 800 relay. Also finishing second was Tony Martinez in the pole vault.

Reece was third in the long jump, as was Petulla in the 110 hurdles. The 1600 relay team of Zoll, Kooper Keen, Reece and Alec Moore added a third-place finish in the 1600 relay.

Highland’s boys were sixth in the meet, with Brock Veley winning the 100 with a time of 11.12 and Jack Weaver claiming first in the 200 in 23.0. Those two runners also teamed with Chase Carpenter and Landyn Albanese to take first in the 400-meter relay in 44.24.

Landon Remmert was second in the 300 hurdles, while Weaver added a second-place finish in the 100. Veley contributed a third-place run in the 200.

Cardington finished 15, getting six points from Mason White, who was third in the 3200.

Mount Gilead placed 16th, with their top placement being from the 3200 relay team of Michael Snopik, Eric Mowery, Gavin Robinson and Sy Shipman, which took sixth.

Northmor’s girls placed seventh out of 15 scoring teams to pace the local effort. The 3200-meter relay team of Julia Kanagy, Olivia Goodson, Julianna Ditullio and Kaitlyn Blunk finished third; as did Lexi Wenger in the 100 hurdles.

Highland, who finished ninth, also had a pair of third-place finishes. Camberly Schade was third in the 1600, as was Erin Conner in the shot put.

Mount Gilead tallied 12th place and was paced by a fourth-place finish by Zoie Barron in the discus.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

