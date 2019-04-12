Cardington boys cruise past Danville

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington scored five in the bottom of the first against visiting Danville and then added a nine-run third inning to pull away in a 14-3 victory on Thursday.

The Pirates got eight hits, while taking advantage of six walks and a pair of errors, to tally their runs. Nate Hickman had a home run and single, while both Trey Brininger and Avery Harper finished with doubles. Nico Wade pitched a complete game, striking out seven, walking one and giving up five hits.

Northmor Knights

Northmor scored two runs in the top of the first against East Knox, but things went south for the Golden Knights after that frame, as the Bulldogs bounced back to claim an 11-2 win in the Thursday contest.

While Northmor was only outhit 12-10, they were dinged for five errors in the game. Wyatt Reeder had three hits, including a double. Hunter Mariotti and Dakota Downard both added a pair of singles. Brayden Black and Bryce Downard combined to give up 12 hits and one walk, while striking out five. Black was the pitcher of record.

Mount Gilead Indians

Centerburg defeated host Mount Gilead by a 10-3 margin on Thursday.

Kevin Ferrington led the MG offense with three singles. He also drove in two of the team’s three runs. Ferrington, as well as Riley Conners and Carson VanHoose, combined to give up 10 hits and four walks, while striking out two.

