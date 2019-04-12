Highland and Cardington claim KMAC softball wins

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

A seven-run fourth inning proved key for Highland in pulling away from Fredericktown on Thursday and winning by a 14-4 margin.

The team picked up 15 hits in the game. Savannah Fitzpatrick, Haven Farson and Kaitlyn Carney all had a double and single for the Scots; while Morgan Wilhelm, Brooklyn Geiger, Mary Swartz and Lucy Smith all contributed a pair of singles. Lucy Smith earned the win by giving up six hits and striking out two.

Cardington Pirates

Two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning allowed Cardington to outlast visiting Danville and claim a 6-4 win on Thursday.

In the home game for the Pirates, they led 3-1 after two innings, but the Blue Devils clawed their way back into a 4-4 tie going into the bottom of the sixth before Cardington was able to take the lead for good.

Dana Bertke led the offense with a game-winning two-run home run and two singles. Kierson George had a double and single and both Paige Clinger and Hailee Edgell contributed doubles. Casey Bertke earned the win by striking out eight, walking two and giving up six hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead had trouble keeping visiting Centerburg off the scoreboard on Thursday, as the Trojans took a 23-4 win in their softball game.

Three Indian pitchers combined to give up 19 hits and four walks, while striking out five. The team also was hurt by eight errors, leading to only 10 of those 23 runs being earned. Emarah Miller had a triple for MG, while McKenzie Bump finished with a double.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS