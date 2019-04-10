Northmor, Cardington both win baseball games Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor rode a four-run third inning to a 7-2 win over visiting Buckeye Central on Tuesday.

Mostyn Evans earned the win, as he and Hunter Mariotti combined to strike out seven and walk two, while scattering 12 hits in the contest. Offensively, the team tallied 11 hits. Evans had a single and double, while Wyatt Reeder tallied three singles. Earning two singles each were Pierce Lower and Chris Bood.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington pulled away from Worthington Christian in the late innings to claim an 8-4 road win Tuesday.

Both teams scored three times in the first inning and the Warriors jumped in front by one in the second; however, Cardington got one score in the fifth to tie things at four. They would then score once in the sixth and three times in the seventh to wind up on top in the game.

Both Nick McAvoy and Avery Harper contributed doubles for the Pirates, while Nico Wade, Trey Brininger, Kolten Honeter and Nate Hickman all had two singles. Honeter earned the win in relief of Harper. The duo combined to strike out three, walk four and give up 11 hits.

