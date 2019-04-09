Northmor, MG softball teams fall in non-conference games

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Northmor softball team led visiting Pleasant 5-3 after two innings, but could not hold that advantage. The Spartans scored five runs in the third and never looked back in winning 15-5.

Northmor finished with six hits in the game, including doubles by Megan Adkins, Morgan Wiseman and Lily Tate, who had a two-hit game. Rylee Hollingsworth, who suffered the loss, and Adkins combined to surrender 19 hits and strike out one.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead struggled in the early innings to fall into a big hole against visiting Galion in a 14-0 loss on Monday.

MG was held to a pair of singles in the contest. On the mound, Madison Noble, who was the pitcher of record, and Kieli Griffith, only gave up nine hits, but also walked six.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS