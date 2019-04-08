Northmor track takes Ridgedale titles

The Northmor track program swept the team titles at Saturday’s Ridgedale Invitational, with the boys’ team scoring 178 points and the girls’ squad tallying 171.

For the boys, the 3200 relay of Alec Moore, Kooper Keen, Cole Dille and Gavvin Keen placed first in 9:06.56. The team won two more relays, as Aaron Berg, Tony Martinez, Garrett Barnhart and Trent Reese won the 400 relay in 47.2 and Drew Zoll, Kooper Keen, Kyle Price and Moore took the 1600 relay in 3:43.59.

Zoll picked up a win in the 400 in 53.24, while Martinez cleared 13’ to win the pole vault. Also, Trent Reece won the long jump with an effort of 19’6”.

The team’s 800 relay of Zoll, Martinez, Barnhart and Reece placed second. Anthony Petulla was second in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. Barnhart was second in the 100, as were Dille in the high jump and Hunter Brookover in the shot put. Gavin Miller placed third in the 110 hurdles for Northmor.

Lexi Wenger was a double winner for the Lady Knights, as she took the 100 hurdles in 18.66 and also won the 300 hurdles in 54.67. Natalie Bloom won the 100 in 13.83, Sabrina Kelley took first in the 400 in 68.77 and Julianna Ditullio was tops in the long jump with a leap of 15’6”.

The 3200 relay of Julia Kanagy, Olivia Goodson, Ditullio and Kaitlyn Blunk placed second, as did the 800 relay of Bloom, Bailey Wiseman, Kelley and Frankie Cutrupi and the 1600 relay of Dituliio, Blunk, Cutrupi and Wenger. Ditullio also was second in the 1600, as was Cutrupi in the 200. Rachael Ervin took second in the 300 hurdles and third in the pole vault and 100 hurdles, while Bailey Snyder was second in the long jump and third in the 400.

Bloom, Wiseman, Kelley and Cutrupi were third in the 400 relay, while Lydia Metzger finished third in the high jump and Maddie Jordan took third in the discus.

Cardington also competed at Ridgedale, where their boys were sixth and their girls placed eighth.

Mason White ran second in the 3200 and third in the 1600 for the Pirates. Tyler Rose placed second in the 200 and also was third in the 100.

The girls’ team had two eighth-place finishes by Makaylin Baily in the shot put and Hazel Jolliff in the discus.

Highland Invitational

Both Highland track teams placed second in their eight-team invitational that was held Friday. The boys tallied 146 points, while the girls had 130.

The boys’ team dominated in the sprints and hurdles. The 400 relay of Brock Veley, Ryan Weissenfluh, Landyn Albanese and Jack Weaver won in 43.5; while the 800 team of Dylan Stillwell, Weissenfluh, Albanese and Chase Ray took first in 1:40.3. Landon Remmert won both the 110 hurdles (17.4) and 300 hurdles (43.5). Veley won the 100 in 10.8 and took second in the 200 and Weaver ran first in the 200 in 22.5, while taking second in the 100.

Also, Zachary DeBord won the shot put with an effort of 41’, while also taking second in the discus. Dalton Lee ran second in the 3200 and Brandon Pauley tied for second in the high jump.

Highland’s girls won one race on the day, as their 800-meter relay of Peyton Carpenter, Makenna Belcher, Whitney Church and Brylinn Tuggle claimed their race in 1:54.8. Carpenter also was second in the 200 and third in both the 100 and long jump, while Belcher ran third in both the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.

Camberly Schade placed second in the 800 and 1600, while Erin Conner was second in the shot and discus. Also, Emma Hinkle took second in the pole vault.

Shelby Invitational

The Mount Gilead boys’ track team was second at the Shelby Invitational Saturday, while the girls took fourth.

For the boys, Conner Page was a double winner, taking the 110 hurdles in 15.55 and the 300 hurdles in 40.87. The team also won the distance medley, as Michael Snopik, Trevor Ball, Liam Dennis and Casey White took first in 11:04.71.

Kyle White was second int eh 3200 and third in the pole vault, while Micah Tuggle took second in the shot put. Dennis finished third in the 300 hurdles and the quartet of Kyle White, Snopik, Brett Shipman and Casey White ran third in the 3200-meter relay.

Allison Johnson had a huge day for the Lady Indians. The sophomore won the 400 in 1:00.03, the 800 in 2:15.46 and the pole vault with an effort of 10’, while also finishing second in the 100 hurdles.

Jessica Brewer was second in the 100, third in the 200 and also teamed with Asia Jones, Queen Sanders and Isabela Schroeter on the second-place 400-meter relay. Also, Kelsey Kennon took third in the discus.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807.

