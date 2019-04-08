Highland boys maintain perfect record

By Rob Hamilton

Highland topped host Madison on Friday by a 7-2 margin, as Tate Tobin tallied a pair of doubles and a single, while Clay Matthews added two singles.

On the mound, winning pitcher Reese Weissenfluh and Matthews combined to pitch a three-hitter.

Highland earned a sweep of Mount Gilead on Saturday to remain unbeaten on the year.

In the first game, which they took by an 8-0 margin, Jack Weaver struck out 10 and only gave up two hits in five innings to pick up the win. Weissenfluh had a triple and double, while both Tobin and Matthews added two hits. Mack Anglin contributed a double. Jacob Lodge handled pitching duties for MG, striking out one, walking one and giving up 12 hits.

In the second game, Mount Gilead scored two runs in the top of the first, but the rest of the game was all Scots, as they pulled away for an 11-2 decision.

Clay Schindley tallied three hits for Highland, while both Tobin and Anglin had a pair of doubles. Matthews added a double and single and Liam Garrett added a double. Logan Shaffer was the winning pitcher for the Scots.

The Indians were held to two hits in the game. Carson VanHoose and Graham Simpson combined to give up 16 hits and four walks, while striking out one.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor couldn’t overcome an early 6-0 deficit Friday in losing to Bucyrus by a 7-3 margin.

The Golden Knights got a double and single from both Hunter Mariotti and Bryce Downard. Ryland Thomas, Pierce Lower and Garrett Corwin all added doubles. Four pitchers combined to strike out nine, walk five and give up nine hits, with Lower being the pitcher of record.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington won a pair of baseball games at Northmor on Saturday.

In the first game, a 10-4 decision, Kolton Honeter picked up three singles. Trey Brininger added a pair of doubles, while both Danny Vaught and Nick McAvoy had a double and single. Logan Doubikin contributed two singles. Brininger also picked up the win, striking out two and scattering seven hits.

For Northmor, Chris Bood and Wyatt Reeder combined to strike out seven and walk four, but gave up 14 hits. The team got doubles from Hunter Mariotti, Reeder and Mostyn Evans, while Bryce Downard added two singles.

In the second game, the Pirates held off a comeback bid by Northmor to win 8-6. The score was 7-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Golden Knights were able to get within two runs before running out of innings.

Cardington only had four hits, including doubles by McAvoy and Nate Hickman, but took advantage of seven Northmor walks. Nico Wade earned the win by striking out eight, walking one and giving up six hits.

Three Northmor pitchers combined to strike out 10 to go with those seven walks and four hits. Brayden Black had two singles for the team.

Mount Gilead Indians

A six-run fourth inning propelled Elgin to a 9-2 home win against Mount Gilead on Friday.

MG finished with eight hits in the game, including a double and single by Carson VanHoose and a double from Joel Butterman. Owen Blanton and Kevin Ferrington handled pitching duties, combining to give up nine hits and 10 walks, while striking out two.

