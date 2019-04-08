Cardington girls have nine-homer game Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington’s power led them to a 23-1 win at Northmor in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader. The Lady Pirates smashed nine home runs in the five-inning contest to set the single-game record for home runs for the state of Ohio.

Both Baylee Adams and Casey Bertke finished with three-hit games, with all of their hits landing outside the park. Kierson George added two home runs and two singles, while Dana Bertke contributed one homer. Both Adams and Casey Bertke had one grand slam and both finished with seven RBIs.

The team also got two doubles and a single from Chelsey Miller and both Paige Clinger and Reanna Roth contributed a double. Casey Bertke and Ashlee Tharp combined to give up five hits, strike out five and walk one, with Bertke earning the win.

Northmor was held to five singles in the game. Megan Adkins took the loss, giving up 18 hits and walking 11, while striking out one.

The team added another home run in defeating Northmor 13-3 in the second game. Dana Bertke finished with a home run and three hits in the win, while Casey Bertke had a triple and two singles and George finished with a double and two singles.

Adams, Liz Horton and Riley Burchett all contributed two-hit games. On the mound, Tharp pitched all five innings, allowing nine hits and a walk while striking out three.

Lily Tate hit a home run for the Golden Knights, while both Maddie Hoverland and Aly Blunk tallied two hits. Adkins gave up 18 hits, while striking out three and walking two.

Highland Scots

Highland swept Mount Gilead in a Saturday doubleheader.

In taking the first game by a 16-0 margin, the Scots got a double and two singles from Savannah Fitzpatrick, while both Mattie Ruehrmund and Brooklyn Geiger added a double and single. Both Liz Jensen and Lucy Smith tallied a pair of hits. Smith pitched a five-inning complete game for the win, striking out three and giving up two hits.

McKenzie Bump had a double for MG. Molly Murphy and Madison Noble shared pitching duties, giving up 18 hits and one walk, while striking out one.

Highland added a 14-1 win in the second game. Both Fitzpatrick and Morgan Wilhelm had two double apiece in the game, while Jensen tallied three singles. Both Kaitlin Carney and Mary Swartz contributed two hits. Madison Peoples earned the win for the Scots, scattering nine hits and striking out four.

Noble handled the pitching for MG, as she gave up 13 hits and one walk, while also striking out on. Bump had two hits, including a home run; while Noble contributed a pair of singles.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead could not keep up with Elgin’s bats on Friday in suffering an 11-1 loss on the road.

While McKenzie Bump tallied two triples and a double for MG, the rest of the team could only claim one hit in the contest. Molly Murphy and Madison Noble combined to give up 14 hits and four walks, with Murphy being the pitcher of record.

