Mount Gilead tops St. Peter’s in softball

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

A huge fourth inning boosted Mount Gilead past St. Peter on Thursday by a 20-2 score.

Trailing 1-0 going into the bottom of the fourth, MG scored 20 runs to take a commanding lead on their way to earning the win.

Madison Noble pitched four innings to get the win. She and Molly Murphy combined to pitch a two-hitter, while striking out three and walking that same number. Offensively, the team got eight hits, while also taking advantage of eight walks, three errors, six batters hit by pitch and three wild pitches. Emarah Miller had two singles for MG, while both Morgan Beck and Noble had triples.

Highland Scots

Highland battled back from a 9-4 deficit against visiting Pleasant to take a one-run lead, but gave up two runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh to fall by a 14-10 margin.

Lucy Smith and Madison Peoples combined to strike out two, walk three and give up 15 hits in the contest. Offensively, the team mustered 11 hits. Gena West cracked a double and Morgan Wilhelm, Haven Farson and Kaitlyn Carney all had a pair of singles.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor picked up six hits against visiting Galion on Thursday, but could not convert any of them into runs in suffering a 6-0 loss.

Both Maddie Hoverland and Lily Tate had two singles for the Golden Knights. On the mound, Rylee Hollingsworth, who took the loss, and Megan Adkins combined to give up 13 hits while striking out one and walking one.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS