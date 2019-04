By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead held a 2-1 lead going into the seventh inning against visiting St. Peter’s on Thursday, but gave up three runs to fall by a 4-2 score.

Riley Conners pitched a complete game for MG, striking out seven, walking two and surrendering five hits. Offensively, the team tallied three singles.

