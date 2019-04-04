Highland girls win second against Centerburg

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland got off to a fast start against visiting Centerburg, scoring three times in the first inning and adding six more in the second of an 11-1 win.

The Scots mustered 12 hits in the game, with both Kaitlyn Carney and Haven Farson tallying a home run and single. Morgan Wilhelm also had two hits, while Mattie Ruehrmund added a triple and Savannah Fitzpatrick contributed a double.

Mount Gilead Indians

On Wednesday, Mount Gilead held leads of 2-0 and 4-3, but would not be able to hold onto those advantages in suffering a 7-4 loss at Fredericktown.

McKenzie Bump tallied three hits, including a home run and triple, in knocking in three of her team’s runs. Molly Murphy handled pitching duties, giving up eight hits and five walks, while striking out one.

Northmor Golden Knights

Danville scored the first six runs of their game at Northmor Wednesday and didn’t look back in picking up an 18-3 decision.

The Northmor girls tallied six hits in the game, with Lily Tate, Morgan Wiseman, Rylee Hollingsworth and Maddie Hoverland all cracking doubles. Megan Adkins and Hollingsworth combined to give up 18 hits, while striking out two and walking five.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS