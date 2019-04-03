Highland, Northmor earn Tuesday KMAC BB wins

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Host Centerburg scored a run in their half of the first inning against Highland, but the rest of the game was controlled by the Scots.

Highland scored once in the second to tie the game and added two third-inning runs to take the lead before cementing their win behind a four-run seventh.

Tate Tobin struck out seven and only gave up an unearned run to earn the win. He also connected for a double on offense. Both Clay Matthews and Reese Weissenfluh picked up multiple hits int he contest.

Northmor Golden Knights

Visiting Northmor trailed Danville 6-4 after four innings, but scored once in both the fifth and sixth frames to tie the score and then pulled away for the win behind a four-run seventh.

In their 10-6 decision, the Golden Knights finished with 11 hits, including a triple, double and single by Hunter Mariotti. Mostyn Evans added three singles, while Chris Bood had two hits. Wyatt Reeder and Bood combined to strike out 13 in the game, while giving up seven hits and a walk. Bood picked up the win in relief.

Cardington Pirates

East Knox put up 12 runs on the board in shutting out Cardington on Tuesday.

The visiting Pirates were held to three hits in the game, including a double by Quinton Chalfant. Nico Wade and Jacob Spires pitched for Cardington, combining to give up seven hits and as many walks, while striking out two.

Mount Gilead Indians

Fredericktown was able to pitch a two-hit shutout against host Mount Gilead on Tuesday, as the Freddies claimed a 9-0 win.

Jacob Lodge and Brady Seitz handled the pitching duties for MG, combining to give up 13 hits and five walks, while striking out one. Offensively, the team mustered a pair of singles.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS