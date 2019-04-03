MG track teams win at Highland

By Rob Hamilton

The Mount Gilead track teams swept a triangular meet with Highland and Fredericktown on Tuesday.

In the meet, which was hosted by Highland, the MG girls tallied 70 points to Fredericktown’s 64 and Highland’s 58.

Allison Johnson won three events for the Indians, as she took the 1600 in 5:17.28, the 3200 in 12:35.51 and the pole vault with an effort of 9’6”. Kelsey Kennon won both throwing events, as her effort of 33’6” was sufficient to win the shot put and she added a toss of 121’4” to take first in the discus. Jessica Brewer added a pair of wins in the 100 (12.46) and 200 (27.15).

Brewer also teamed with Asia Jones, Queen Sanders and Isabela Schroeter to win the 400-meter relay in 55.27. Schroeter added a win in the high jump, as she cleared 4’8”.

Highland claimed wins in four events. The 800-meter relay of Peyton Carpenter, Makenna Belcher, Emma Hinkle and Brylinn Tuggle took first place in 1:56.85. Three of those four girls also won individual events, as Tuggle won the 100 hurdles in 18.14, Belcher took first in the 300 hurdles in 53.75 and Carpenter claimed the long jump with an effort of 14’2.25”.

In the boys’ meet, Mount Gilead took first with 97 points, while Highland had 54 and Fredericktown tallied 41.

Casey White placed first in the 400 with a time of 56.52 and also took first in the 3200 in 10:41.68. Connor Page also won a pair of events, placing first in both the 110 hurdles (14.91) and 300 hurdles (40.96). Aiden Honzo won the high jump by clearing 5’4”, while Kyle White took the pole vault at 11’6”, Micah Tuggle threw the shot put 46’2.5” to win that event and Nick McKinney won the discus with an effort of 129’5”.

The team also won a pair of relays. Storm McGinniss, Garrett Lamb Hart, Seamus Walsh and Brandon Stevens took first in the 800 relay with a time of 1:40.52; while the quartet of Liam Dennis, Kyle White, Wyatt Harriman and Brett Shipman won the 3200-meter relay in 9:13.09.

Highland’s 400-meter relay team of Brock Veley, Ryan Weissenfluh, Landyn Albanese and Jack Weaver took first in 43.92. Veley picked up another win in the 100, finishing in 10.43; while Weaver won the 200 in 22.34. Also, Chase Ray claimed the long jump with an effort of 17’3.25”.

